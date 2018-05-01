FILE- This Dec. 4, 2017, file photo shows a tablet of Pfizer's Viagra, left, and the company's generic version, sildenafil citrate, at Pfizer Inc., headquarters in New York. Pfizer Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Pfizer's profits strong, revenue just short

The Associated Press

May 01, 2018 07:03 AM

NEW YORK

Pfizer is reporting strong first-quarter profits, but revenue is short of Wall Street expectations.

The New York company had a net income of $3.56 billion, or 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share, 3 cents better than industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $12.91 billion, short of the $13.09 billion that analysts had projected,

The drugmaker expects full-year earnings between $2.90 and $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $53.5 billion to $55.5 billion.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. fell 3 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

