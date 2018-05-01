CEO caught on TV singing 'We're in the Money' after takeover

Trolleys stand stacked together inside the Sainsbury's flagship store in the Nine Elms area of London, Monday, April 30, 2018. Sainsbury's has agreed to buy Walmart's U.K. unit, Asda, for 7.3 billion pounds

$10.1 billion) in cash and stock in a deal that would create Britain's largest supermarket chain and marks a profound shift in the country's grocery market.