FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder, left, and Double Quarter Pound burger is shown with fresh beef in Atlanta. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Monday, April 30.
FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder, left, and Double Quarter Pound burger is shown with fresh beef in Atlanta. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Monday, April 30. Mike Stewart, File AP Photo
FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder, left, and Double Quarter Pound burger is shown with fresh beef in Atlanta. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Monday, April 30. Mike Stewart, File AP Photo

Business

Higher prices on the menu energizes McDonald's 1Q

The Associated Press

April 30, 2018 09:30 AM

NEW YORK

Higher prices on McDonald's menu led to surprisingly strong comparable-store sales during the first quarter, sending shares up sharply in early trading Monday.

Sales rose 2.9 percent at established restaurants in the U.S., the company's biggest market. Worldwide, that figure rose 5.5 percent, which is a lot stronger than the 3.6 percent increase that industry analysts had forecast, according to a survey by FactSet

The Oak Brook, Illinois, company also reported healthy profits and revenue.

McDonald's earned $1.38 billion, or $1.72 per share, for the period ended March 31. A year earlier, the hamburger chain earned $1.21 billion, or $1.47 per share.

Adjusted earnings came to $1.79 per share, which is way better than the per-share earnings of $1.67 that industry analysts had projected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Total revenue declined to $5.14 billion from $5.68 billion, but still beat expectations.

Shares of McDonald's Corp. shares rose 4 percent before the stock market opened.

  Comments  