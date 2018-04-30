Armenian opposition bloc nominates protest leader as premier

Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinian delivers his speech during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 29, 2018. The leader of the wave of protests that has pushed Armenia into a political crisis says he has met with the country's president. Pashinian said Sunday that he hopes President Armen Sarkisian will support Pashinian's bid to become prime minister. The parliament is to choose a new premier on Tuesday, following the resignation last week of Serzh Sargsyan. Sergei Grits AP Photo