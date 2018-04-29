AP FACT CHECK: Trump's rhetoric misleading on VA issues

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington. Jackson, President Donald Trump's pick to lead Veterans Affairs withdrew April 26, in the wake of late-surfacing allegations about overprescribing drugs and poor leadership while serving as a top White House doctor, saying the "false allegations" against him have become a distraction. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo