Former hospital chaplain from Nigeria alleges discrimination

A former New Hampshire hospital chaplain alleges he lost his job at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center because his boss didn't like his accent and religious background.
In a lawsuit filed by the Rev. John Nwagbaraocha (Nwig-bar-ah-OH'-kah) last week in U.S. District Court in Concord, he alleges the hospital and his direct supervisor, Frank Macht, discriminated against him based on his background, race, religion and age. The Valley News reports he was born in Nigeria and was ordained in 1980 as a Roman Catholic priest.
The reverend alleges he was required to work more hours than non-Catholic chaplains and that Macht criticized his "accented speech and Nigerian manner of communicating."
He's seeking to cover costs the court deems "just and equitable."
Both the hospital and Macht declined to comment Wednesday.
