Wyoming sawmill back in operation after fire

A Wyoming sawmill has resumed operation after a fire more than a week ago damaged about 40 acres (16 hectares) of mill property and 600 million board feet (1.4 million cubic meters) of wood chips and logs.
Gary Ervin of Saratoga Forest Management, which operates the mill, says about 100 workers returned to work Monday although the mill has cut its business hours from 10 to eight hours a day for now.
Ervin tells the Rawlins Daily Times that he expects the work schedule to be back to normal in the coming month or so.
Officials say the April 16 fire was determined to be caused by ashes from the boiler.
Ervin says plans are being made to take precautions to keep a similar event from recurring.
