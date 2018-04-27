Lawmakers try to help struggling dairy farmers

Vermont legislators are drafting an emergency rescue package to help the state's struggling dairy farmers.
The package from the Senate Appropriations Committee includes access to low-cost loans of up to $150,000 to help cash-strapped farmers buy fertilizer and feed for the spring. WPTZ-TV reports wholesale milk prices remain below the cost of production for many dairy operations in the Northeast.
A second component to the package will pay to help provide for milk insurance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Farm economists believe milk prices will begin to rise in 2019, but Senate officials say many farmers may not be able to survive this year without help.
