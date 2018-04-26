Michigan board agrees to put marijuana question on ballot

FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, nugs of marijuana await packaging at the Hollingsworth Cannabis Company near Shelton, Wash. Michigan voters will decide in November whether to allow recreational marijuana, after officials certified there are enough signatures to put the measure on the ballot. The state elections board voted 4-0 to let the initiative proceed. Legislators could still legalize recreational marijuana before the election, but the House speaker says there are no plans for that to happen. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo