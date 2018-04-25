FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015, file photo, the Anthem logo hangs at the health insurer's corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Anthem Inc. reports earnings Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015, file photo, the Anthem logo hangs at the health insurer's corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Anthem Inc. reports earnings Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015, file photo, the Anthem logo hangs at the health insurer's corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Anthem Inc. reports earnings Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo

Business

Anthem: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2018 06:13 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.31 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $4.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.83 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $22.54 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.34 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.53 billion.

Anthem shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 34 percent in the last 12 months.

  Comments  