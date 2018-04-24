Leader of German governing party backs Amazon protest

Employees of Amazon protest in front of German publisher Axel Springer's headquarters, where CEO Jeff Bezos is to be presented with an award for his "visionary entrepreneurship" in online business and digitalization strategy at the Washington Post, in Berlin, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The new leader of one of Germany's governing parties says she plans to join a protest against working conditions at Amazon during a visit by company CEO Jeff Bezos to Berlin. Andrea Nahles, the chairwoman of the center-left Social Democrats, argued that Amazon's tax practices and working conditions aren't worthy of a prize. Markus Schreiber AP Photo