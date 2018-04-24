Get Into My Car ... Amazon begins delivery to vehicles

FILE- In this May 9, 2017, file photo, a package from Amazon Prime is loaded for delivery in New York. Last year, the online retailer introduced a system for letting people delivering packages into customers’ homes. Now, it’s their cars. GM says more than 7 million owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles are eligible for Amazon’s new Amazon Key In-car delivery service. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo