Ocean Resort Casino bringing virtual golf to Atlantic City

This June 15, 2016 photo shows the exterior of the shuttered Revel casino in Atlantic City N.J. The new owners of the property, due to reopen under a new brand this summer, said Monday, April 23, 2018, it will offer the world's largest Top Golf Swing Suite. It will feature a lounge in which players will engage in various virtual golf games, as well as a virtual putting green and interactive multi-sport games. Wayne Parry AP Photo