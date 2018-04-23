GOP candidates rip Manchin, praise Trump at Senate forum

Candidates, from left, Don Blankenship, of Williamson, Bo Copley, of Delbarton; U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., of Huntington, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, of Charles Town, Jack Newbrough, of Weirton, and Tom Willis, of Martinsburg, participate in a debate sponsored by The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register at Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling, W.Va., Monday, April 23, 2018. The Republican candidates hoping to oust U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin in the fall took repeated turns attacking the incumbent Democrat's record while aligning themselves with President Donald Trump during the forum on Monday night. The Intelligencer via AP Scott McCloskey