North Dakota Capitol elevator replacement pegged at $1.8M

A $1.8 million project is underway to replace the four main elevators at the North Dakota Capitol.
Facilities Manager John Boyle says the old elevators are original to the Capitol, which is one of the state's tallest buildings at 242 feet.
Boyle says the project's cost will be made up over the next 15 years from lower maintenance and operating costs.
All elevator cars, motors, pulleys and cables are being replaced by Otis Elevator Co. The elevators travel 20 floors, including the basement.
Boyle says only the brass elevator doors on the Capitol's ground and first floors are being reused.
The Capitol was completed in 1934, after the original statehouse burned in 1930. Cuts were made so that the building would stay within its $2 million budget in Depression-era dollars.
