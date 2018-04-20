Mississippi jobless rate and payrolls remain strong in March

Mississippi's job market was steady in March, humming along at record-low unemployment and record-high employer payrolls.
The jobless rate was level from February to March at 4.5 percent. That's the lowest rate since current surveys began in 1976, and down from March 2017's 5.3 percent. The labor force shrank slightly, while those who say they had jobs stayed level. The number of unemployed Mississippians fell slightly to 57,000.
The separate payroll survey — economists' top labor market indicator — grew to about 1.17 million in March. That set a new record and represents a 14,000-job gain over March 2017.
March's U.S. unemployment rate stayed at 4.1 percent for the third month, below last year's 4.5 percent.
The U.S. Labor Department released figures Friday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.
