South Burlington officials consider plans for airport hotel

Officials in South Burlington are reviewing plans for a hotel at Burlington International Airport.
The Burlington Free Press reports developers presented a proposal earlier this week to the South Burlington Development Review Board. The proposed five-story hotel would sit at the airport's main entrance.
Alpha Inn Management is partnering with DEW Properties on the project. Alpha Inn owner Adam Dubroff says the hotel would hire about 30 people.
The hotel will include a restaurant, bar and gym. Dubroff says the hotel will "another layer of value to the airport."
There were no objections to the project. Board chairman Bill Miller says officials will discuss traffic flow and pedestrian access proposals at future hearings.
