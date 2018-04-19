Angel Rodriguez Negron fills his gasoline container at a gas station while others line up behind him, after a general power outage in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Officials say it will take 24 to 36 hours to restore power after a Island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria.
Angel Rodriguez Negron fills his gasoline container at a gas station while others line up behind him, after a general power outage in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Officials say it will take 24 to 36 hours to restore power after a Island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria. Carlos Giusti AP Photo

Business

Power largely restored across Puerto Rico after blackout

The Associated Press

April 19, 2018 08:28 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico's power company says it has restored electricity to more than 80 percent of customers affected by an island-wide blackout that was caused by an excavator hitting a transmission line.

Officials said Thursday that more than 1.1 million of its clients now have power. Prior to Wednesday's blackout on the U.S. territory of 3.3 million people, more than 44,000 customers were still without normal electric service nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria.

The Electric Power Authority said it expects to restore power to the remaining 326,000 customers by noon Thursday. The outage snarled traffic, forced businesses and schools to close and sparked long lines at gas stations.

It was the first time Puerto Rico was hit by an island-wide blackout since the Category 4 storm struck on Sept. 20.

