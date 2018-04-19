University of Alaska runs statewide renewable energy contest

The University of Alaska Center for Economic Development has designed a competition to come up with renewable energy business ideas.
The competition's organizers assigned a different challenge related to renewable energy in Alaska to four teams across the state. They have had five weeks to solve it, Alaska's Energy Desk reported Wednesday.
Organizer Julia Casey said the competition was born from an exercise called a "design sprint," common in Silicon Valley.
Casey said by forcing teams to develop a renewable energy tool in five short weeks, they "fail fast."
"Most ideas are garbage. And I say that in a loving way," she said. "There's a nugget of gold in every idea, but you have to figure out what that is."
There are over 100 Alaska businesses currently working in renewable energy, according to a report released this week by the center.
The teams will present their ideas Friday at Anchorage Community Works.
