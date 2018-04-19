Ex-Molokai credit union workers plead guilty to embezzlement

Two women are awaiting sentencing in federal court after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $1 million from the now-closed First Hawaiian Homes Federal Credit Union on Molokai.
The Maui News reported Wednesday that Allennie Naeole and Janell Purdy were the only two permanent employees of the credit union when the funds were embezzled over a period of at least nine years before the credit union was closed due to insolvency in December 2015.
Naeole pleaded guilty to conspiracy to embezzle credit union funds and aggravated identity theft in February. Purdy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to embezzle credit union funds April 4.
Naeole is scheduled to be sentenced June 13.
Purdy's sentencing was set for July 18.
