Macon publisher takes new position, general manager named

Rodney Mahone, the Georgia regional publisher of The Telegraph and the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus since April 2017, is taking a new position with McClatchy, the parent company of both papers.
Mahone has been named president and publisher of The Charlotte Observer in Charlotte, N.C., The State in Columbia, S.C., The Herald in Rock Hill, S.C., and The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette in Hilton Head, S.C.
Also announced Wednesday, Ross McDuffie, Georgia regional vice president, advertising, was named Georgia general manager and advertising vice president of the Macon and Columbus papers. He will remain based in Columbus.
They will begin their new roles at the beginning of June.
Mahone, who has been with the Ledger-Enquirer for 28 years, said Wednesday in an email to employees that he was proud to be part of the success at both Georgia papers.
“Though it’s only been a year working with colleagues in Macon, I am equally proud of all that has been accomplished there, including successes with moving to a more digital-focused company across all departments, and a newsroom that has been stellar in producing news and information that is essential to the individuals in that community,” he said.
Mahone will replace Ann Caulkins who is stepping down after 12 years as publisher of The Charlotte Observer and nearly 35 years at McClatchy and its predecessor companies.
Mahone was named regional publisher in Georgia last year at the same time Don Bailey stepped down as president and publisher of The Telegraph. Mahone, who is from Columbus, had been the president and publisher at the Ledger-Enquirer since 2010.
McDuffie, 33, joined McClatchy in 2010 as a member of the advertising sales team at the Ledger-Enquirer.
“Ross’ tenure at McClatchy has been marked with consistently strong growth in digital advertising revenue, the creation of an agency-culture in McClatchy’s Georgia markets and a fierce commitment to supporting quality local journalism,” Alexandra Villoch, president and publisher of Miami Herald Media Company and McClatchy East region publisher, said in a news release. “His energy and vision will drive our continued success and leadership in the state.”
The April 2 publication of Editor & Publisher’s named McDuffie to its “25 under 35” list in recognition of his career achievements.
In that article, Mahone said McDuffie is “always strategizing, and always looking for ways to make our industry and our region stronger.”
He said Wednesday that McDuffie is ready for the increased responsibility and new role.
“Ross is a talented and compassionate leader,” he said. “I'm grateful to have had the privilege to work together and learn from each other. ... I look forward to watching the success I know is ahead for Ross and the team.”
While McDuffie has been working with Macon’s advertising department since last fall, he said he is “excited about the (new) opportunity” and is looking forward to working with the whole team at both papers.
“Over the last eight months I have been able to really spend about half my time here,” he said, and during that time both the advertising and news sides of the business “have had a lot of change and transformation.”
“While I recognize the industry … has headwinds, just like any other industry that’s been around 150-plus years, we have a lot of opportunities in front of us to make sure that quality local journalism remains front and center in everything we do and really remains our purpose and remains why we matter.
“I recognize that there has been a lot of transformation with The Telegraph. … I’m not going to shy away from that. I think we need to do a better job of explaining our transformation to the community. I recognize that’s a challenge.”
Like Mahone, McDuffie is a native of Columbus and is actively engaged in community service. He is a board member of Open Door Community House, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and sits on the advisory council of Columbus State University Department of Communications.
While revenue has been his main focus in his current role, McDuffie said “the way this transforms is that I really wear the hat of being the face of The Telegraph to the community … and I want to expand on that in this new role.”
He said it’s a little early to say how he will be involved in the Macon community, but initially he plans to do “much more listening than talking.”
“I would like to hear what it is that our readers need from us in order to become or remain essential in their day no matter what platform they receive our content on,” he said. “I will rely on a lot of the team managers who are here all of the time. I’m going to listen to their feedback, too, on how I can get involved in the community.”
McClatchy operates 30 media companies in 14 states and it is the publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Scaramento Bee and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. McClatchy is headquartered in Sacramento, California.
