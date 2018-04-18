Schumer seeks to shorten waits for Social Security calls

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says more funding is needed to reduce wait times for calls to Social Security field offices in New York that can extend beyond a half hour.
Schumer says the field offices are unable to keep up with increased demand now that baby boomers are retiring in large numbers. He says wait times at the Rochester Social Security field office averaged 40.8 minutes and 39.5 minutes in Albany.
Wait times at the Queensbury field office averaged 12.2 minutes
Schumer wants the Social Security Administration devote a portion of $480 million in newly approved federal funding to alleviate wait times and staffing issues at New York's field offices.
