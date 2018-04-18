German retailer taps leadership after co-CEO goes missing

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2009 file photo Tengelmann owners Karl-Erivan W. Haub, Georg Haub and Christian Haub, from left, pictured in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany. German retail group Tengelmann has named Christian Haub as its sole CEO after his brother went missing during a skiing trip in the Swiss Alps. Haub and his elder brother, Karl-Erivan, have run Tengelmann together since 2000. Karl-Erivan Haub went missing above the Swiss resort of Zermatt April 7. Martin Meissner,file AP Photo