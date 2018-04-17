Former Wonewoc funeral director charged with theft

A former Wonewoc funeral home director is accused of stealing nearly $80,000 from people who had pre-paid for funerals.
Fifty-two-year-old Steven Mitchell is charged in Juneau County with 12 counts of theft. A criminal complaint says shortly after Mitchell sold the Thompson Funeral Home in 2017, people called the new owner, Alan Picha, inquiring about their pre-paid funerals, but there were no records of the arrangements.
WISC-TV says authorities believe Mitchell was pocketing the money for his own use.
Mitchell's initial court appearance is scheduled for next week. He's facing separate charges of child pornography which were filed last year.
Court records do not list an attorney for Mitchell.
Comments