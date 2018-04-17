Michigan official: Tugboat damaged Great Lakes pipelines

FILE - This Feb. 11, 2014, aerial file photo shows a view of the Mackinac Bridge, which spans a 5-mile-wide freshwater channel called the Straits of Mackinac that separates Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan said Friday, April 13, 2018, that the flow of crude oil through twin pipelines through the Straits should be suspended until authorities determine how severely they were damaged by what may have been a ship anchor strike. The Coast Guard is delaying action because of a heavy storm expected this weekend. Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP, Pool, File Keith King