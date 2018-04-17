FILE - This Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, shows a portion of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus in Minnetonka, Minn. UnitedHealth Group reports earnings Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
UnitedHealth 1Q earns jump 30 percent

The Associated Press

April 17, 2018 06:21 AM

MINNETONKA, Minn.

UnitedHealth Group is reporting first-quarter earnings of $2.84 billion, a jump of more than 30 percent from last year, with broad growth for the nation's largest health insurer.

Per-share net income reported Tuesday was $2.87, or $3.04 when adjusted for amortization costs, which is 12 cents better than expect on Wall Street, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $55.19 billion also beat expectations easily.

UnitedHealth, based in The Minnetonka, Minnesota, expects full-year earnings between $12.40 and $12.65 per share.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. rose almost 3 percent before the opening bell.

