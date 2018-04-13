2017 CAPER Awards announced in Colorado Springs

Winners of the 2017 Colorado Associated Press Editors and Reporters contest were announced Friday in Colorado Springs.
Twelve newspapers submitted 654 entries in the contest, and a list of winners can be found at http://discover.ap.org/contests/caper.
Winners in the 2017 Colorado Associated Press Editors and Reporters contest:
Best of Show-All Divisions: 1, Joe Amon, The Denver Post, "A Native Language."
General Excellence Division III: 1, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette.
General Excellence Division II: 1, (Boulder) Daily Camera.
General Excellence Division I: 1, Steamboat Today.
Public Service-All Divisions: 1, David Migoya and Alicia Wallace, The Denver Post, "Marijuana Legalization's Legacy"; 2, Shay Castle, (Boulder) Daily Camera, "The Search for an Errant Gene"; 3, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Southeast."
DIVISION III:
Feature Story: 1, Stephanie Earls, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Fatal Addiction"; 2, Seth Boster, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette; 3, Noelle Phillips, The Denver Post.
Feature Photo: 1, Dougal Brownlie, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "New Ice"; 2, Dougal Brownlie, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette; 3, Dougal Brownlie, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette.
Beat Reporting: 1, Jennifer Brown, The Denver Post, "Opioids in Colorado"; 2, Debbie Kelley, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette; 3, Bruce Finley, The Denver Post.
General News Photo: 1, Christian Murdock, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Blue Frame Controversy"; 2, Joe Amon, The Denver Post; 3, Lewis Geyer, (Longmont) Times-Call.
Headline Writing: 1, Dale Ulland, The Denver Post, "National Anathema"; 2, Larry Lopez, The Pueblo Chieftain; 3, Joe Cervi, The Pueblo Chieftain.
Business Story: 1, Aldo Svaldi, The Denver Post, "Drilling and Development are on Collision Course in Northeastern Colorado"; 2, Jennifer Brown, The Denver Post, "Burlington Struggles After Closure of its Largest Employer, Kit Carson Prison"; 3, Alicia Wallace, The Denver Post, "What Legal States Need to Know About Sketchy Pot Tax Predictions."
Picture Story/Photo Essay: 1, Joe Amon, The Denver Post, "A Native Language"; 2, Joe Amon, The Denver Post, "Top of Her Game"; 3, Jerilee Bennett, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Homeless Funeral."
Spot News Story: 1, Lance Benzel, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Coronado Affidavit"; 2, Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain, "Evidence in Hiltz Case Found in Storage Unit"; 3, Jesse Paul, The Denver Post, "Man Hanging Unconscious by Backpack on Arapahoe Basin Chairlift is Cut Down by Friend in Harrowing Rescue."
Spot News Photo: 1, Jerilee Bennett, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Car in Pool"; 2, Helen Richardson, The Denver Post, "Fire Mountain"; 3, Jerilee Bennett, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Grieving Mother."
Environmental Story: 1, Bruce Finley, The Denver Post, "Catching Air"; 2, Mike Spence, The Pueblo Chieftain, "Watching and Waiting"; 3, Seth Boster, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Nurturing Nature."
Informational Graphic: 1, Derek Kuhn, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette; 2, Kevin Hamm, The Denver Post, "Votes; Population; Oil and Gas Wells"; 3, Derek Kuhn, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette.
News Column: 1, John Wenzel, The Denver Post; 2, Steve Henson, The Pueblo Chieftain; 3, John Vahlenkamp, (Longmont) Times-Call, "Johnnie St. Vrain."
Photo Illustration: 1, Dougal Brownlie, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Sex Offender"; 2, Christian Murdock, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Coffee."
Editorials: 1, Blake Fontenay, The Pueblo Chieftain, "Approve Referendum on County Jail Funding"; 2, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette; 3, Steve Henson, The Pueblo Chieftain, "Retail Marijuana Yes or No."
Portrait/Personality: 1, Christian Murdock, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Swimmer of the Year"; 2, Jenny Sparks, (Longmont) Times-Call, "Santa Delivers Smiles"; 3, Christian Murdock, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Nature Photographer."
Investigative Reporting: 1, Christopher Osher, The Denver Post, "Humanwire, a Boulder-Based Nonprofit"; 2, Peter Roper, The Pueblo Chieftain, "Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo"; 3, David Migoya, The Denver Post, "Legalization's Legacy: Marijuana-Impaired Driving."
Portfolio: 1, Dougal Brownlie, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette; 2, Christian Murdock, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette; 3, RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post.
Series: 1, The Denver Post, "Colorado Divide"; 2, The Denver Post, "Oil and Gas in Colorado"; 3, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "State of Marijuana Series."
Online: Breaking News: 1, The Denver Post.
Online: Special Package: 1, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Southeast"; 2, The Denver Post, "To Save their Dying Language, the Arapaho Turn to High-Tech Apps, Old-School Flash Cards and a New Generation"; 3, Jason Blevins and Lindsay Pierce, The Denver Post.
Sports Column: 1, Paul Klee, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette; 2, Mark Kiszla, The Denver Post, "Gary Kubiak's Brave Move; Mark MacIntyre's Contract; 31 Broncos Defy Trump"; 3, Woody Paige, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette.
Sports Photo: 1, Christian Murdock, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "State Wrestling Champ"; 2, Christian Murdock, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "State Track Winners"; 3, Matt Weigand, The Pueblo Chieftain, "West Football Touchdown."
Sports Story: 1, Joe E. Cervi, The Pueblo Chieftain, "Happy Tales to You"; 2, Nicki Jhabvala, The Denver Post, "For Years, Former CU and Broncos Lineman Ryan Miller Refused to Tell his Full Story. Not Anymore."; 3, Jeff Letofsky and Jeff Bersch, The Pueblo Chieftain, "Officials Shortage."
Online: Best Website: 1, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette; 2, Jayson Peters and William Eaton, The Pueblo Chieftain; 3, The Denver Post.
DIVISION II:
Feature Story: 1, Dan England, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Bonded by Blood"; 2, Erin Udell, (Fort Collins) Coloradoan, "30 Years Later: The College Days that Ended College Days"; 3, Matt Sebastian, (Boulder) Daily Camera, "Long Life to Postman Roger'."
Feature Photo: 1, Jeremy Papasso, (Boulder) Daily Camera, "A Diving Catch"; 2, Cliff Grassmick, (Boulder) Daily Camera, "CU Graduation"; 3, Joshua Polson, The (Greeley) Tribune, "An Arborist."
Beat Reporting: 1, Sharon Dunn, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Firestone Explosion"; 2, Tyler Silvy, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Government and Politics"; 3, (Boulder) Daily Camera, "Joe Tumpkin Scandal."
General News Photo: 1, Chris Dillmann, Vail Daily, "A Dream Come True"; 2, Jeremy Papasso, (Boulder) Daily Camera, "Goat Yoga"; 3, Chris Dillmann, Vail Daily, "Bombs Away."
Headline Writing: 1, Casey Hutchins, The (Greeley) Tribune.
Business Story: 1, Shay Castle, (Boulder) Daily Camera, "Affordable or Not?"; 2, Katarina Velazquez, The (Greeley) Tribune; 3, Shay Castle, (Boulder) Daily Camera.
Picture Story/Photo Essay: 1, Joshua Polson and Dan England, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Bonded by Blood"; 2, Jeremy Papasso, (Boulder) Daily Camera.
Spot News Story: 1, (Boulder) Daily Camera, "Fire Burns 62 Acres"; 2, Randy Wyrick, Vail Daily; 3, Elizabeth Hernandez, (Boulder) Daily Camera.
Spot News Photo: 1, Jeremy Papasso, (Boulder) Daily Camera, "Wildfire Containment"; 2, Joshua Polson, The (Greeley) Tribune; 3, Joshua Polson, The (Greeley) Tribune.
Environmental Story: 1, Sharon Dunn, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Capping Wells"; 2, Tyler Silvy, The (Greeley) Tribune; 3, Kelly Ragan, The (Greeley) Tribune.
Informational Graphic: 1, Amanda Swanson, Vail Daily, "Vaccines: Facts and Myths."
News Column: 1, Krista Driscoll, Vail Daily; 2, Dan England, The (Greeley) Tribune.
Photo Illustration: 1, Joshua Polson, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Obsession"; 2, Joshua Polson, The (Greeley) Tribune.
Editorials: 1, Randy Bangert, The (Greeley) Tribune; 2, Dave Krieger, (Boulder) Daily Camera; 3, Scott Miller, Vail Daily.
Portrait/Personality: 1, Joshua Polson, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Laughter"; 2, Tim Hurst, (Fort Collins) Coloradoan; 3, Christy Fantz, (Boulder) Daily Camera.
Investigative Reporting: 1, Kevin Fixler and Heather Jarvis, (Frisco) Summit Daily News, "Whiteout: The Uphill Struggle to Uncover the Human Toll of Colorado's Ski Industry"; 2, Mara Abbott, (Boulder) Daily Camera; 3, Kelly Ragan and Tyler Silvy, The (Greeley) Tribune.
Portfolio: 1, Tim Hurst, (Fort Collins) Coloradoan; 2, Jeremy Papasso, (Boulder) Daily Camera; 3, Cliff Grassmick, (Boulder) Daily Camera.
Series: 1, Tracey Flower, Vail Daily, "Vaccines: Facts and Myths"; 2, Mara Abbott, (Boulder) Daily Camera; 3, Randy Wyrick, Vail Daily.
Online: Breaking News: 1, (Fort Collins) Coloradoan; 2, (Boulder) Daily Camera.
Online: Special Package: 1, Heather Jarvis and Kevin Fixler, (Frisco) Summit Daily News, "Whiteout: The Uphill Struggle to Uncover the Human Toll of Colorado's Ski Industry"; 2, Erin Udell, (Fort Collins) Coloradoan; 3, (Fort Collins) Coloradoan.
Sports Column: 1, Pat Rooney, (Boulder) Daily Camera, "Remembering Salaam: Tragedy a Stark Reminder of Life's Travails"; 2, Samuel Mustari, The (Greeley) Tribune; 3, Chris Freud, Vail Daily.
Sports Photo: 1, Jeremy Papasso, (Boulder) Daily Camera, "Victory on Ice"; 2, Chris Dillmann, Vail Daily; 3, Cliff Grassmick, (Boulder) Daily Camera.
Sports Story: 1, Mitchell Byars, (Boulder) Daily Camera; 2, Brian Howell, (Boulder) Daily Camera; 3, Bobby Fernandez, The (Greeley) Tribune.
Online: Best Website: 1, (Fort Collins) Coloradoan.
DIVISION I:
Feature Story: 1, Mia Rupani, The Durango Herald, "Where No Man Goes, a Robot Does"; 2, Quincy Snowdon, Aurora Sentinel, "BARRE NONE: New Class Gets Aurora Alzheimer's Patients Moving"; 3, Scott Franz, Steamboat Today, "Barn Brothers."
Feature Photo: 1, Joel Reichenberger, Steamboat Today, "Livestock Sale"; 2, Jerry McBride, The Durango Herald, "Homeless in the Storm"; 3, John Russell, Steamboat Today, "The Other Side."
Beat Reporting: 1, Matt Stensland, Steamboat Today, "Avalanche Season"; 2, Scott Franz, Steamboat Today, "City Government"; 3, Tom Ross, Steamboat Today, "Real Estate Trends."
General News Photo: 1, Matt Stensland, Steamboat Today, "Powder"; 2, Matt Stensland, Steamboat Today, "Prison Sentence"; 3, Philip Poston, Aurora Sentinel, "Old Wings."
Headline Writing: 1, Dave Perry, Aurora Sentinel.
Business Story: 1, Jonathan Romeo, The Durango Herald, "Bracing for Tax Bills"; 2, Mary Shinn, The Durango Herald, "Cancer Tests Couple"; 3, Jonathan Romeo, The Durango Herald, "Rounding up Plastic."
Picture Story/Photo Essay: 1, Gabriel Christus, Aurora Sentinel, "King's Ransom? Motel Boots Homeless to Become Even More so"; 2, Scott Franz, Steamboat Today, "Deep Creek Fire."
Spot News Story: 1, Ramsey Scott, Aurora Sentinel, "Colorado Sikhs Ask for Help from Schools, Rep. Coffman, to Combat Bullying and Intolerance"; 2, Brandon Johansson, Aurora Sentinel, "Aurora Woman's Suspected Strangler was her Past Abuser, Records Reveal"; 3, Matt Stensland, Steamboat Today, "Man Dies in Avalanche."
Spot News Photo: 1, Matt Stensland, Steamboat Today, "Fatal Avalanche"; 2, Gabriel Christus, Aurora Sentinel, "Drowned Boy Recovered from Icy Lake"; 3, John Russell, Steamboat Today, "Fatal Crash."
Environmental Story: 1, Jonathan Romeo, The Durango Herald, "Return of the Cutthroat"; 2, Jonathan Romeo, The Durango Herald, "Prairie Dog Problems"; 3, Scott Franz, Steamboat Today, "Meet the Bullwinkles."
News Column: 1, Aurora Sentinel; 2, The Durango Herald, "Test Case Shows How Viewpoints on Death Differ; Opioid Crisis May be Larger than we Know."
Editorials: 1, Aurora Sentinel; 2, Steamboat Today; 3, The Durango Herald, "Affordable Housing; Arts Economy; Child Care."
Portrait/Personality: 1, Aurora Sentinel, "PRO TACKLE FOOTBALL: It's a Girl Thing"; 2, Aurora Sentinel, "Regis Jesuit's Fran Belibi in Final Pool for USA Basketball's U-16 National Team."
Investigative Reporting: 1, Aurora Sentinel, "State Expert's Advice........"; 2, Aurora Sentinel, "Aurora City Council Candidate Abel Laeke a Registered Sex Offender; has Lengthy Criminal Record."
Portfolio: 1, Matt Stensland, Steamboat Today; 2, The Durango Herald; 3, Aurora Sentinel.
Series: 1, The Durango Herald, "Mark Redwine"; 2, The Durango Herald, "Sexual Assault Series"; 3, The Durango Herald, "Homeless."
Online: Breaking News: 1, Steamboat Today, "Man Dies in Avalanche"; 2, Steamboat Today, "Body Found in Yampa River"; 3, Aurora Sentinel, "Body of Missing Boy Discovered in Frozen Lake."
Online: Special Package: 1, Steamboat Today, "Pumpkins Go Boom"; 2, Aurora Sentinel, "Cast Away and Reel in Fly Fishing Finesse"; 3, Steamboat Today, "4 Quiet Places to Visit."
Sports Photo: 1, Joel Reichenberger, Steamboat Today, "X Games"; 2, Jerry McBride, The Durango Herald, "DHS Baseball"; 3, Jerry McBride, The Durango Herald, "DHS Girls Soccer."
Sports Story: 1, Joel Reichenberger, Steamboat Today, "Looking for Murph"; 2, Joel Reichenberger, Steamboat Today, "Bull Bash"; 3, Joel Reichenberger, Steamboat Today, "The Road to Pyeongchang."
Online: Best Website: 1, Aurora Sentinel; 2, The Durango Herald; 3, Steamboat Today.
