Takata acquired by Key Safety Systems, president resigns

FILE - In this June 26, 2017 file photo, Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. CEO Shigehisa Takada listens to a reporter's question during a press conference in Tokyo. Takata Corp., the Japanese air bag maker embroiled in a massive recall, says the acquisition by U.S. mobility safety company Key Safety Systems has been completed, and the president resigned. Takata President Takada said Thursday, April 12, 2018, in a statement he has resigned as president and chairman, replaced by Yoichiro Nomura, chief financial officer, effective Wednesday. Shizuo Kambayashi, File AP Photo