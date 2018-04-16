Boom time on central Wisconsin's grasslands

Pictured in the Rudolph, Wis. farm house in Junction City, where he was born and raised in, Carl Flaig reflects on the transition his family has made from a dairy operation to an organic farm and aquaponics business Thursday, April 5, 2018. In the fields of his property also reside several blinds, which Flaig built to offer a viewing vantage for birding enthusiasts who arrive each year to view the spring mating rituals of prairie chickens. Wisconsin State Journal via AP John Hart