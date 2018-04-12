Grains mostly higher and livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for May delivery fell 6 cents at $4.7920 a bushel; May corn was up .60 cent at $3.8760 a bushel; May oats rose 2.40 cents at $2.3860 a bushel while May soybeans gained 3.20 cents at $10.5520 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
April live cattle rose .40 cent at $1.1430 a pound; Apr feeder cattle gainrd .77 cent at $1.3652 a pound; April lean hogs was up .10 cent at .5378 a pound.
Comments