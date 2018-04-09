Rezoning for new apartment complex approved. It would remove this 'eyesore'

A rezoning request for about 10 acres off Thomaston Road was approved Monday, which will allow an apartment complex with up to 100 units to be built. A motel and a closed nightclub would be demolished.
The rezoned six properties at 4192, 4194, 4173, 4104, 4179 and 4153 Cavalier Drive would be combined. They were rezoned from a general commercial district and a planned development industrial district to a multifamily residential district to allow the apartment community. The site is adjacent to the entrance ramp to Interstate 75.
The apartment project would include four buildings with a total of 80-100 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, a community building and a playground area, according to the commission's staff report. The site would be accessible from Cavalier Drive and Cavalier Court.
The applicant, Kunj Investments Inc., intends to demolish existing structures on the site, which includes a motel and a former nightclub, Scarlett Carsons, to build the apartments financed using Georgia Department Community Affairs tax credits. The new apartments would be an extension of an apartment community, The Gardens Apartments, currently under construction that's being financed by the DCA.
Kunj Investments is owned by zoning Commissioner Ashook Patel, who was absent from Monday's meeting. Another commissioner, Tim Jones, also was absent. No one attended the meeting to object to the rezoning.
"The existing structures on the parcels to be rezoned have been in deteriorating conditions for many years," and the demolition would "remove an eyesore," the staff report said.
Other items on the agenda are:
DEFERRED FROM MARCH 26, 2018 MEETING:
2025 Ward St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of subdivision of one lot into two lots, HR-3 District. Bonnie Hinson, dba BUBS LLC., applicant. Approved.
423 Spring St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications, HR-2 District. Miller Heath, applicant. Approved.
DEFERRED FROM PREVIOUS MEETINGS:
5226 Ocmulgee East Blvd.: Proposal to rezone from A-Agricultural District to C-4, Highway Commercial District. The purpose of this rezoning is to allow an event facility in an existing facility, Polar Squire LLC, Jill Thompson, applicant. Deferred.
5226 Ocmulgee East Blvd.: Conditional use to allow an event facility in an existing facility, A-Agricultural District [C-4 Pending]. Polar Squire LLC, applicant. Deferred.
CONDITIONAL USES:
7687 Knoxville Road: Conditional use to allow a manufactured home with decks, A-Agricultural District. Deborah Holly Ferguson, applicant. Approved.
1501 Mercer University Drive: Conditional use with variance to allow a soccer press box over 35 ft, R-3 District. Pond & Co., applicant. Approved.
4917 Mercer University Drive: Conditional use to allow auto repair with auto sales, PDE District. Darren Spicer, applicant. Approved.
VARIANCES:
4914 Raley Road/5191 Eisenhower Parkway: Variance to allow an EGD Panel larger than 50 sf, A-Agricultural District. Best Signs, applicant. Approved.
4765 Riverside Drive: Variance to allow an EGD Panel larger than 50 sf, C-2 District. Best Signs, applicant. Approved.
