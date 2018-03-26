Innocent Facebook quiz you take might be a company mining for personal information

In light of the recent revelation that Cambridge Analytica allegedly mined personal information from more than 50 million Facebook users, the Better Business Bureau is again reminding consumers that what they share online can be used for illegal or unethical reasons.
Social media quizzes — especially popular on Facebook — seem innocent enough. But taking the quiz might mean you are giving away more about yourself than you originally thought and may extend to your Facebook friends, as well.
These quizzes ask seemingly silly or useless questions, but hackers can use that information to penetrate your social accounts and gain access to your personal information or the information of your friends and family.
Some quizzes are designed to steal your data in an outright scam. According to Khristian Ibarrola of Inquirer.net, “Once answered, hackers can easily hijack personal accounts and use them to lure in more victims.” The hackers will include links embedded in the quiz that can cause a security breach of your personal accounts.
But the latest news shows it isn’t just scammers who are interested in your quiz answers. It turns out, your personal information is big business. Users have long suspected that someone was trying to trick them with social media quizzes, but they were lured into a sense of safety because they were free. However, if there is no charge, then the value is the data they can collect. Also concerning and telling is that these developers are willing to go to such great lengths to hide their purpose.
Not all social media quizzes are about unprincipled data collection, but the BBB cautions users to be careful about what they share online. Profile data, quiz answers and more can be used to steal your money, or let a scammer pretend to be you in order to steal someone else’s money. And now we know seemingly innocent information can even be used to build a profile on you that can be sold to anyone trying to influence society.
Tips to avoid social media scams:
▪ Be skeptical. Before you take a quiz, figure out who created it and why? Is it a brand you trust?
▪ Adjust privacy settings. Review your social media account’s privacy settings, and be strict about what information you share.
▪ Remove personal details from your profile. Don’t share information like your phone number or home address on social media accounts.
▪ Don't accept friend requests from people you don’t know.
For more information, you can find more about the BBB and the cyber security resources available to both businesses and consumers at BBB.org/cybersecurity. To report a scam, go to BBB scam tracker at BBB.org/scamtracker. To protect yourself from all kinds of scams, visit the BBB scam tips page at BBB.org/scamtips.
As always, you are your best protector so take some time to consider the risks of oversharing on social media before those opportunities arise.
Kelvin Collins is president/CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving the Fall Line Corridor including 83 counties in portions of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. The column is provided by the local BBB and the Council of Better Business Bureaus. The BBB sets standards for ethical business behavior, monitors compliance and helps consumers identify trustworthy businesses. Questions or complaints about a company or charity should be referred to the BBB at 1-800-763-4222, www.bbb.org or by email to info@centralgeorgia.bbb.org.
