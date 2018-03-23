Macon wine shop to close but might reopen later downtown

Off the Vine wine shop on Vineville Avenue in Macon is expected to closed at the end of the month.
The speciality wine shop opened in 2012 at 3090 Vineville Ave. , and speeders on Vineville — many going more than 50 miles an hour — have hurt business, said Jeff Button, who co-owns the business with Mike Daugherty. The speed limit is 35 along that stretch of the significant Macon artery.
"This road is horrible," he said. "People are afraid. They don't want to try to pull out. It's dangerous."
Button said he has complained about the problem with the mayor's office and the police department but he hasn't seen an effort to slow down traffic.
Never miss a local story.
"I had planned to move downtown, but it's not working out," he said. He had hoped to move into the Central City Commons, a planned multimillion dollar project within the block surrounded by Poplar, Second, Poplar and First streets. But the development has not moved along as quickly as Button thought it would.
But, there is still a chance the wine shop would reopen, “if something would happen downtown,” Button said, adding he hasn't seen anything yet that would be suitable.
Comments