Another phase of the Tindall Heights redevelopment is expected to have 65 units

Plans for an additional 65 housing units to be built as part of the Tindall Heights redevelopment project is on the agenda for Macon's zoning commission meeting Monday.
Nine years ago, plans were put into motion to demolish the Tindall Heights housing facility and construct a mixed-income neighborhood of varying housing types. Various phases of this redevelopment have been approved since then by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission. Construction is currently underway on a three-story senior living complex.
A current application for a conditional-use permit would allow design approval of Phase four of a multifamily development on 4.58 acres at 985 Plant St. Housing styles will be duplexes, townhouses and flats to be dispersed among 27 buildings, according to the commission's staff report. A total of 65 two- and three-bedroom units would be built. They would be 1,077-1,604 square feet each.
Also, 120 parking spaces would be provided, which exceeds the required 98 spots, the report said.
Never miss a local story.
"Staff does not anticipate any adverse impacts to the comprehensive land development plan from the proposed use," the report said. "The proposal is consistent with the previously approved conceptual and master plan."
The item has been put on the commission's agenda for ratification, and generally these are approved without requiring the applicant to appear at the meeting.
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m., and it will meet for the first time in planning and zoning's new location at Terminal Station, which is at 200 Cherry St, Suite 300 on the third floor.
Other items on the agenda are:
CONDITIONAL USES:
4901 Harrison Road: Conditional use to allow an assisted living facility, C-4 District. Lorna Viceda, applicant.
4760 Forsyth Road: Conditional use to allow a daycare center, R-1AAA District. Charity Benevolent Fund Learning Center, Larry Manuel, applicant.
985 Plant St.: Conditional use to allow approval of previously approved conceptual site plan for Phase IV of a multifamily development, PDR District. George Greer, applicant.
2515 Rocky Creek Road: Conditional use to allow a community wellness center as an ancillary use at a church, R-1A District. George Greer, applicant.
100 South Heron St.: Conditional use to allow a c-store with fuel sales and alcohol package to go, C-2 District. Cunningham & Co., applicant.
SIGNS:
795 Maynard St.: Conditional use to allow an EGD sign in a residential district. R-2 District. Sign Store, Mike Lewis, applicant.
VARIANCES:
795 Maynard St.: Variance in distance requirements from a residential structure for an EGD sign, R-2 District. Sign Store, Mike Lewis, applicant.
Comments