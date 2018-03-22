The O'Charley's restaurant on Bloomfield Drive in Macon is expected to close at the end of business Sunday, said its manager. The closure is tied to declining sales.
The O'Charley's restaurant on Bloomfield Drive in Macon is expected to close at the end of business Sunday, said its manager. The closure is tied to declining sales. The Telegraph
The O'Charley's restaurant on Bloomfield Drive in Macon is expected to close at the end of business Sunday, said its manager. The closure is tied to declining sales. The Telegraph

Business

It's been a west Macon staple for 20 years. Now it's set to close

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

March 22, 2018 12:06 PM

Macon, GA

The O'Charley's restaurant in Macon is expected to close at the end of business on Sunday, its manager said Thursday.

"It's just the business location," Shalee Horton said. "We weren't doing enough in sales and everything."

The business opened at 3740 Bloomfield Road, next to Macon Mall, 20 years ago, and Horton has been working there 19 years.

"It was devastating at first," Horton said after she and the other 50 employees were told Saturday about the imminent closure. "We're all sad about it."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Workers are being offered severance packages and opportunities to transfer to other restaurants. The closest O'Charley's to Macon is in Centerville.

The restaurant has been seeing a decline in business "for a while," she said, adding that it's tied to business at the mall.

"Back when it was booming, we were booming," she said. "The mall started to decline and you know, so did we."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

100,000 square-foot indoor water park will have slides, rides and pools

View More Video