Macon’s Mellow Mushroom to reopen. New owner, manager bringing back favorite feature

Regular customers should notice a few changes when Mellow Mushroom reopens Monday in north Bibb County.
There is a new stage, as well as new paint and more Allman Brothers Band memorabilia, General Manager Darrell Johnson said.
"I think they will notice a little difference," he said.
The eatery at 5425 Bowman Road closed for remodeling in 2017. The owner of the Mellow Mushroom franchise in Warner Robins was planning to take over the Macon restaurant when he died suddenly.
Never miss a local story.
The new franchise owner, Mercer graduate Bo Chambliss, added the Macon restaurant to other Mellow Mushroom restaurants he owns in Pooler, Statesboro, Valdosta and St. Simons Island.
The restaurant will employ close to 100 workers, and "we have quite a few who worked there before who are coming back," Johnson said. He is still looking for qualified people, and anyone interested can apply through www.indeed.com, or they can come by the restaurant to apply.
Mellow Mushroom will be open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. Plans are to bring back live music on Friday and Saturday. Johnson is from New Orleans, and he hopes to bring some acts with a New Orleans flavor, as well as local and regional groups.
Johnson has extensive experience as a chef and said he has trained in New Orleans and Paris, France. When he was co-owner and chef of Shreveport, Louisiana's Crescent City Bistro. he appeared on Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen. He is now shooting a pilot for Food Network, but he said he can't yet disclose the name of that show.
Johnson's mother was evacuated to Snellville from New Orleans in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina, and she ended up marrying someone she met there and staying in the area. So Johnson decided to move to the area to be near her.
Comments