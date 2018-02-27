The Goodwill donation center shown here is at 1948 Hardeman Ave. in Macon.
The Goodwill donation center shown here is at 1948 Hardeman Ave. in Macon. Linda S. Morris lmorris@macon.com
The Goodwill donation center shown here is at 1948 Hardeman Ave. in Macon. Linda S. Morris lmorris@macon.com

Business

Goodwill has opened a new donation center in northeast Macon

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

February 27, 2018 06:58 PM

A Goodwill donation center has opened in northeast Macon.

The nonprofit's newest attended donation center is at 980 Gray Highway and it will be staffed with full- and part-time employees who will accept donations of clothing, housewares, electronics and other items, according to a news release.

The center provides drop-off services 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

“The revenue generated from the sale of merchandise in Goodwill training stores support the training and employment programs offered by Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia,” local Goodwill President Jim Stiff said in the release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Other donation centers in Macon with employees to accept donated items are at 1948 Hardeman Ave., 6200 Skipper Road, 1535 Bass Road and 245 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. In Warner Robins the attended centers are at 306 Russell Parkway and 2823 Watson Blvd. For a list of all donation centers throughout Middle Georgia, go to goodwillworks.org/DonationLocations.

Revenue from donations sold in Goodwill retail training stores support Goodwill's training, education and career development services provided through the Helms College and Goodwill's Career Center, the release said.

In 2017, Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and the Central Savannah River Area provided career services to more than 180,000 people and helped find employment for more than 6,000 unemployed people.

More Videos

Decision on nightclub delayed 2:01

Decision on nightclub delayed

Pause
New children’s store to have familiar face 0:46

New children’s store to have familiar face

Chichester’s on Vineville to close 0:33

Chichester’s on Vineville to close

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

Residents object to judge's order allowing ethanol station 0:47

Residents object to judge's order allowing ethanol station

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline 1:54

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

The culinary school at Goodwill Industries' Helms College helps to fill the need for qualified cooks, chefs. Linda S. Morrislmorris@macon.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Decision on nightclub delayed 2:01

Decision on nightclub delayed

Pause
New children’s store to have familiar face 0:46

New children’s store to have familiar face

Chichester’s on Vineville to close 0:33

Chichester’s on Vineville to close

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

Residents object to judge's order allowing ethanol station 0:47

Residents object to judge's order allowing ethanol station

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline 1:54

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Decision on nightclub delayed

View More Video