Goodwill has opened a new donation center in northeast Macon

A Goodwill donation center has opened in northeast Macon.
The nonprofit's newest attended donation center is at 980 Gray Highway and it will be staffed with full- and part-time employees who will accept donations of clothing, housewares, electronics and other items, according to a news release.
The center provides drop-off services 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
“The revenue generated from the sale of merchandise in Goodwill training stores support the training and employment programs offered by Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia,” local Goodwill President Jim Stiff said in the release.
Other donation centers in Macon with employees to accept donated items are at 1948 Hardeman Ave., 6200 Skipper Road, 1535 Bass Road and 245 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. In Warner Robins the attended centers are at 306 Russell Parkway and 2823 Watson Blvd. For a list of all donation centers throughout Middle Georgia, go to goodwillworks.org/DonationLocations.
Revenue from donations sold in Goodwill retail training stores support Goodwill's training, education and career development services provided through the Helms College and Goodwill's Career Center, the release said.
In 2017, Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and the Central Savannah River Area provided career services to more than 180,000 people and helped find employment for more than 6,000 unemployed people.
