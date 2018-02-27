Atlanta-based bank opens first Middle Georgia full-service branch

Atlanta-based Fidelity Bank has opened its first Middle Georgia full-service branch in south Bibb County.
The bank opened at 4290 Hartley Bridge Road, and it will provide a wide range of personal and corporate financial services, including consumer, commercial construction, mortgage lending, wealth management, traditional deposit and other credit services, according to a release.
The branch, in a building that formerly housed SunTrust Bank. also offers a drive-up window and ATM banking.
Fidelity has had a commercial lending office in the building since 2014.
A request for additional information about the branch was not answered by late Tuesday.
Fidelity had received in April 2015 approval from the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission to put a bank office at 1510 Bass Road. It had planned to build a two-story, 10,900-square-foot building at the entrance to Providence subdivision, but that plan has not moved forward.
Fidelity Bank was founded in 1974 and is owned by Fidelity Southern Corp., one of the largest bank holding companies based in Atlanta with $4.5 billion in assets and more than 1,500 employees. The company has 67 branches in Georgia and Florida.
