Club Eye Candy applicant not prepared, zoning commission says. Decision deferred

Plans for a nightclub in Macon with bikini-clad women dancing on a stage hit a speed bump Monday when the zoning commission deferred a decision for the permit application.
"I really think (the applicant) was not prepared," Commissioner Tim Jones said after applicant Christopher Oliver was unable to answer several questions commissioners posed about the proposed Club Eye Candy nightclub.
A conditional-use application to allow the club with live entertainment as well as food and alcohol service at 2471 Pio Nono Ave. was discussed during Monday's meeting of the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission. It would be at the site of the former Office Depot.
The nearly 25,000-square-foot building sits on about 4 acres near the intersection of Pio Nono and Eisenhower Parkway.
The application called for the proposed club to operate 1 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday-Sunday with TV, pool tables and live entertainment, which included scantily clad women dancing on a 20-by-20-foot stage in the center of the room, according to a hand-drawn sketch of the space. It depicted sofas, chairs and tables on two sides of the stage and six 13-foot seating sectionals on the other two sides. Other tables and chairs are shown throughout the space, which would have two bars and space for a DJ.
When questioned by Jones, Oliver said he wasn't aware of the county's regulations regarding the hours when alcohol could be sold. He also didn't know what the fire department's occupancy limits were.
"I could change those hours, to maybe 2 or 3 (a.m.)," said Oliver, who said he had not operated a club before.
He said he originally wanted to just open "a regular nightclub," but that the owner of the building suggested a club with dancers, because it would "keep the fighting from happening" that other clubs have experienced. Some commissioners disagreed with that assessment.
"Some other clubs don't have a lot of security," Oliver said.
At one point during the meeting, after being unable to answer several questions, he said he could go back to his original plan.
The business would employ four bartenders, eight waitresses, four kitchen staff, 10 security guards and two Bibb County deputies outside, according to the application.
Oliver was not questioned by commissioners about having only 16 employees serving customers when the club would be open 15 hours a day, six days a week.
The matter is deferred for 60 days.
In another matter, the commission approved a conditional-use permit to allow the development of Phase II of Camden North Subdivision on 23 acres at 6115 Forsyth Road. The applicant is Macon-based Triple Point Engineering.
The parcel was part of a previously approved 114.6-acre single-family residential subdivision, which was approved in 2005. The construction of Phase II, known as Cambridge Commons, began before the recession, and some utilities were installed, but the road wasn't paved and curb and gutter weren't put in.
"The application ... is exactly the same as previously submitted, with the exception of the secondary access drive," the staff report said.
The proposed density within the subdivision is 1.98 lots per acre. A 25-foot landscape buffer would be included along the exterior property lines.
