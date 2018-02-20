Fast-food restaurant to open on Riverside Drive vacant lot before fall

A long vacant lot on Riverside Drive in Macon is expected to become the site of a new Bojangles restaurant and open by late summer.
The chain is known for its fried chicken and made-from-scratch biscuits.
Developer Primax Properties, out of Charlotte, N.C., and LeCraw Engineering of Duluth, have applied for a conditional-use permit from the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission.
Plans are to build a 3,808-square-foot Bojangles fast-food restaurant at 2772 Riverside Drive, adjacent to Firestone Complete Auto Care, according to the commission's staff report. The eatery would create 35-45 new jobs with a mix of part- and full-time employees. It would have a drive-thru and be able to seat 78 people. It is expected to be open 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.
The restaurants will be operated by franchisee Jeniel, LLL, also based in Charlotte.
Attempts Tuesday to reach the public relations contact for the owner were unsuccessful. However, the online address to apply for jobs with Jeniel is www.pleaseapplyonline.com/jeniel.
If all permits are approved, the target for construction to begin is in April with opening in late summer, said Cannon Cory with Primax Properties.
The Riverside property was one of three planned in Macon in 2016. The stores at 808 Gray Highway and at 4290 Pio Nono Ave. are open. The one on Riverside was delayed after "large amounts of rock" were discovered on the site, the staff report said. The building has been shifted away from Riverside Drive as far as possible to "reduce the amount of rock encountered," the report said.
The site was the former location of the Ambassador Motel and Gold Chef Restaurant, which was torn down several years ago. There are vintage postcards of the former motel, and a key fob for room 209, for sale online.
