FILE - In this April 4, 2014 file photo, a sign for GrubHub is displayed on the door to a New York restaurant. The owner of KFC and Taco Bell, is teaming up with Grubhub to expand its delivery business. Yum Brands said Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, that Grubhub will run KFC and Taco Bell delivery and online ordering in the United States. GrubHub will provide delivery people and its technology. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo

Business

Knock knock...Who's there? Taco Bell and the Colonel

By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer

February 08, 2018 07:48 AM

NEW YORK

As the big fast food restaurants increasingly see the potential of pushing convenience beyond the drive-thru, Taco Bell and KFC are expanding delivery nationwide in partnership with Grubhub.

Yum Brands, which owns both restaurants, said Thursday that Grubhub will provide the delivery people and the technology to take online and make deliveries across the United States.

People will be able to order through the KFC, Taco Bell or Grubhub apps and websites.

Yum Brands is not alone in seeing the possibilities. McDonald's has already expanded delivery from 5,000 of its nearly 14,000 U.S. stores.

Yum Brands Inc. is buying $200 million worth of shares in Grubhub Inc. as part of the new partnership.

The companies declined to say how many KFC and Taco Bell restaurants would offer delivery and when. Franchisees have to agree to sign on, and the service will be rolled out throughout the year.

Yum began testing delivery through Grubhub last month in a few cities, including Indianapolis; Omaha, Nebraska; and Louisville, Kentucky, where Yum Brands is based.

The company's other chain, Pizza Hut, already delivers food, but will still work with Chicago's Grubhub to improve the service.

Artie Starrs, who oversees Pizza Hut's U.S. business, will join Grubhub's board of directors.

