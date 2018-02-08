Knock knock...Who's there? Taco Bell and the Colonel

FILE - In this April 4, 2014 file photo, a sign for GrubHub is displayed on the door to a New York restaurant. The owner of KFC and Taco Bell, is teaming up with Grubhub to expand its delivery business. Yum Brands said Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, that Grubhub will run KFC and Taco Bell delivery and online ordering in the United States. GrubHub will provide delivery people and its technology. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo