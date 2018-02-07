Locos Grill & Pub on Riverside Drive in Macon, which opened in 2002, closed as of Sunday, according to a sign on the door.
Business

Riverside Drive restaurant closes. No word yet if it's permanent

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

February 07, 2018 05:48 PM

A Riverside Drive restaurant that opened nearly 16 years ago has closed suddenly.

There's no word yet if it will reopen.

Locos Grill & Pub, a franchise store that opened in April 2002 at 2440 Riverside Drive in Macon, apparently has been closed since Sunday. A handwritten sign on the door says: "We apologize, but we are closed for business today — MGMT" and it has Sunday's date on it.

A message left at the corporate office was not returned by late Wednesday. The phone at the eatery was not answered and did not roll to an answering machine to leave a message.

Locos moved into the building several months after Music City Grill closed. It specialized in sandwiches, salads, hot wings and burgers. It also had a full-service bar.

"We felt Riverside Drive is where the action is," one of the owners told The Telegraph in 2002.

