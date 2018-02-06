Etsy.com stops letting Alaska Native artists sell ivory work

FILE - U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2016. A policy intended to protect against the illegal trade of ivory has prompted a creative works online sales website to cancel accounts held by Alaska Native artists, who can legally use ivory in their artwork. Sullivan asked the chief executive officer of Etsy to reconsider its policy to allow Alaska Natives to continue to sell products made from walrus tusks or from petrified wooly mammoth remains found in the nation's most remote state. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo