Trump aide: Some immigrants 'too lazy' to sign up for DACA

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump gestures as delivers his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan applaud. Less than a week ago, Trump stood before the nation and called for a new era of bipartisan cooperation. “Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve,” he said, extolling how the country had come together in recent times of tragedy. A week later, such talk is but a distant memory. Pool via AP, File Win McNamee