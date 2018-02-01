Myanmar court refuses bail for reporters in secrets case

Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carrying his daughter is escorted by Myanmar police as he re-enter to the trial after a break Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, outside of Yangon, Myanmar. A lawyer for the two Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, charged with illegally handling government secrets, says a court had denied their request to be released on bail. Thein Zaw AP Photo