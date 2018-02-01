Profitable Daimler expects heavy spending on new tech

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016 file photo shows the Mercedes logo in the grill of a Mercedes 2016 GLE SUV automobile on display at the Auto Show in Pittsburgh. German automaker Daimler AG says Thursday Feb. 1, 2018, its net profit rose 24 percent to a record 10.9 billion euros

$13.5 billion) last year, helped by strong sales of its Mercedes-Benz SUVs and new E-Class luxury sedan.