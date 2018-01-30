The new year is a good time for businesses to tweak policies

As companies head into the new year, here are a couple of topics that are on the forefront of many business owners’ minds.
There have been several discussions in the local and national media about drug use. Just recall the discussions from the White House about the opioid crisis or discussions about marijuana legalization.
In an article dated May 24, 2017, the Society for Human Recourse Management Companies said “American workers are testing positive for drug use at the highest rate since 2004, according to the annual Quest Diagnostics Drug Testing Index.”
In light of the attention around these topics, companies may want to revisit their drug-free workplace and substance abuse policies. Companies may also want assess their wellness programs and employee assistance programs.
Another topic that a lot of companies are talking about is workplace culture. This encompasses everything from sexual harassment to diversity and inclusion to communication. Many companies are taking a hard look at how they can cultivate a work environment focused on respect. For many companies this can start with updating their employee handbooks and policies. Others also are looking at other ways to engage employees in positive ways in the workplace.
Technology is another big area for business. Whether it is moving to a cloud-based platform or updating to new devices and applications to help employees work faster, many companies are exploring using technology to revolutionize their workplace. This can mean that older workplace policies about technology and security of company information are out of date. Therefore, many employers are looking at their technology policies to make sure they are up to date.
If you have any questions about your workplace practices or policies, feel free to consult the lawyer of your choice.
Sarah Phaff is an attorney at Gorby Peters & Associates focused on finding practical solutions for her clients.
