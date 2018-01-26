Old guard against new blood in Cyprus presidential vote

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, with the three front running presidential candidates, from left, Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades, Nicolas Papadopoulos, and Stavros Malas, prior to their live televised debate in capital Nicosia, Cyprus. Cypriots will vote upcoming Sunday in presidential elections with critical topics including the reunification of the divided island and economic recovery, likely to be decisive in the vote. Petros Karadjias, FILE AP Photo