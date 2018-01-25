Job seekers have an opportunity to meet with employers looking to fill openings

Anyone looking for a job has an opportunity to meet prospective employers next week.
The Georgia Department of Labor and several other organizations are co-sponsoring a Middle Georgia recruiting event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday in Milledgeville, according to a release.
It will be held in the Health Sciences building at Central Georgia Technical College at 54 Ga. 22 West.
Job seekers will be interviewed for positions in manufacturing and other industries and assessed for potential eligibility to participate in job training programs.
Companies registered to attend the event are recruiting for a variety of jobs, including machine operator, press operator, boxers, packers, extruder machine operator, maintenance, quality control technician, shift supervisor and other positions.
Labor department employees and others also will discuss job training programs, including on-the-job training and other employment-related services with attendees.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload or prepare a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
In December, Employ Georgia showed 1,952 new active job postings in Middle Georgia.
Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
For more information about the recruitment, or employers wanting to participate, email swat@gdol.ga.gov.
