Principals group offers training on abuse reporting law

A group of Rhode Island principals says there is confusion among administrators about abuse reporting procedures after a Providence elementary school principal was convicted of failing to report allegations of sexual abuse.
WJAR-TV reports that the Rhode Island Association of School Principals hosted a training session Wednesday on the state's mandatory reporting law, which was altered in 2016 to explicitly require that allegations of abuse be reported to child welfare authorities within 24 hours.
The association's president, Tara McAuliffe, says principals are confused as to "what is reportable and what is not reportable."
Harry Kizirian Elementary School principal Violet LeMar was convicted Monday of failing to report allegations against a gym teacher. She says she was unaware of the reporting requirement.
